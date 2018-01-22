|
Justin Bieber's Mothers Shares Vacation Photo and Heartfelt Message
.
"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," she captioned the photo. "None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. Love, mom. Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?"
The pop star and his mom were previously estranged (via People), but the pair appear to have put their past differences aside. See Pattie Mallette's heartfelt post about her son here.
