Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

The film is based on the band's 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band and will chronicle the CrÃ¼e's wild rise to fame, from their formation on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to their final concert on New Year's Eve 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The movie will depict the band members' hedonistic lifestyle, including rampant alcohol and drug abuse, sexual debauchery, violent brawls, and run-ins with the law. Read more here.