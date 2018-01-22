Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'

Due March 9, Kennedy recorded the album with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The rocker reveals the project is a record inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child.

"It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish."

Previously previewed with a video for the title track, "Year Of The Tiger" will be issued on CD, LP and in digital formats. Read more and watch the video here.