Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour
01-22-2018
.
(Gibson) Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a summer tour, adding a couple dozen more shows to an already busy 2018 schedule. And the award-winning duo/band will be taking Drive-By Truckers and the young sensation the Marcus King Band out with them for the entirety of the American trek. "We like to put together bands we'd like to pay to see," Trucks says of their band selection process. "When I put together a list of bands, it can be eclectic, but I try to get people we respect both musically and personally."

The 2018 tour runs from late June to late July and take the band across the East Coast, Midwest and a bit of the South in what they are again calling their Wheels Of Soul tour. It's become a yearly event for the road-loving band.

"We all draw from some of the same roots," Derek Trucks said in a press release regarding the other bands on the bill. "But we also share a different perspective than your typical Southern rock bands do. I have a lot of respect and admiration for the Truckers' songwriting. It's an honest take on the world we live in."

The Tedeschi Trucks Band are already on tour in the south in a run which includes their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. See the dates here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tedeschi Trucks Band T-shirts and Posters

More Tedeschi Trucks Band News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Concert Film and Live Album

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band Stream New Song 'Don't Know What It Means'

Derek Trucks Felt Liberated By End Of Allman Brothers Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce New Album 'Let Me Get By'

Bluesfest Announces 30 Free Shows

Tedeschi Trucks Band Release Live Video Of 'The Letter'


More Stories for Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose- Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic- Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour- more

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Recap: Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged- Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'- Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'- more

Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'

Singled Out: Falling Through April

Fall Out Boy Announce Tour Including Special Wrigley Field Show

Franz Ferdinand Rock 'Always Ascending' on 'Fallon'

Dashboard Confessional Stream New Song 'Heart Beat Here'

Imagine Dragons Preview Believer Documentary

Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue

Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video

Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged

Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'

Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'

Rihanna Added As Performer at Grammys

Zedd And Maren Morris Have New Collaboration 'The Middle'

Singled Out: Sammi Rae Murciano

Haim Announce North American 'Sister Sister Sister' Tour

Thomas Rhett Reveals The Advice For His Younger Self

Justin Bieber's Mothers Shares Vacation Photo and Heartfelt Message

Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs

Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video

Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney

Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.