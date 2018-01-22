Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour

The 2018 tour runs from late June to late July and take the band across the East Coast, Midwest and a bit of the South in what they are again calling their Wheels Of Soul tour. It's become a yearly event for the road-loving band.

"We all draw from some of the same roots," Derek Trucks said in a press release regarding the other bands on the bill. "But we also share a different perspective than your typical Southern rock bands do. I have a lot of respect and admiration for the Truckers' songwriting. It's an honest take on the world we live in."

The Tedeschi Trucks Band are already on tour in the south in a run which includes their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. See the dates here.