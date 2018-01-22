Classic Tom Waits Albums Set For Remastered Reissues

Wait's first six albums, as well as the 1975 live album Nighthawks at the Diner ­were all released on Elektra Asylum Records and many have long been out of print. The new series will be reissued on Wait's label since 1991, Anti- Records, with the first vinyl release - Closing Time - coming on March 9. The remaining albums - Heart of Saturday Night (1974), Nighthawks at the Diner (1975), Small Change (1976), Foreign Affairs (1977), Blue Valentine (1978), and Heartattack & Vine (1980) will be released on vinyl through 2018.

Waits had also previously announced a reissue series of his Anti- Records catalog last year. That series included his critically acclaimed 1999 album Mule Variations, as well as the 2002 albums Blood Money and Alice and Real Gone (2004), Glitter and Doom Live (2009) and Bad As Me (2011).