Dierks Bentley Announces U.S. Spring Tour

The trek will kick off May 17 in Columbia, MD with supporting acts Brothers Osborne and LANCO. "I've been friends with TJ and John for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode," Dierks said in a prepared statement. "I'm just getting to know the boys in LANCO, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage. And after seeing them and the Bros party down at the grand opening of my new bar on Lower Broadway last week, I can tell you it's gonna be game on this summer!"

"I needed the time off to devote all my attention to the new music and making The Mountain album," he continued. "But now I can't wait to fire up the buses and get back out there."

Bentley announced the tour with a goofy promotional video featuring himself as a Shaman, and the bands getting together for a psychedelic moment, to get their "Shakiras" in line before heading out on tour. The clip contains some profanity, check it out here.