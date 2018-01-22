|
Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims
.
(Radio.com) The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will include a tribute to victims and survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, where 58 people died last October. Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osbourne will play the GRAMMY set, which airs live on January 28. The three artists performed at the Route 91 Festival prior to the tragic shooting. "Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn't always the case this past year," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy in a prepared statement. "We believe it's incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all." Read more here.
