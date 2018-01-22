|
Maren Morris Reveals Her Dream Crossover Collaborators
.
(Radio.com) Maren Morris has broken out as a country superstar, thanks to the chart-topping success of her fourth studio album Hero. This year, she earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for her hit "I Could Use a Love Song" and will perform at the GRAMMY concert in tribute to victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. The singer also crossed the boundaries of country music last year to collaborate with former One Direction singer turned solo star Niall Horan on his song "Seeing Blind." In a new interview with Billboard, Morris revealed a few other artists who are on her dream collaborators list. "I'd love to record with Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars; they're just such super talented artists," she said. "Also I have been listening a lot to R&B artist Kehlani lately. I think she's fantastic and would love the idea of recording with her." Read more here.
