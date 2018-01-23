Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'
01-23-2018
.
Migos

(Radio.com) Migos are gearing up for the release of their new album and the rap group have kicked off this week by unleashing a brand new track from the effort.

With the group's anticipated new album, Culture II, set for release this Friday (Jan. 26), Offset and company have shared an advance taste of what to expect from the set with "Supastars."

According to Genius, the bumping club track is produced by Buddah Bless and Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Listen to Migos' "Supastars," here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Migos Music, DVDs, Books and more

Migos T-shirts and Posters

More Migos News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'

Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'

Nicki Minaj and Migos' Quavo Release 'She For Keeps' Video

Quavo Updates Fans On Progress For Migos' 'Culture II'

Cardi B And Migos' Offset Get Engaged In Onstage Proposal 2017 In Review

Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police 2017 In Review

Chris Brown Got Into Altercation With Migos 2017 In Review

Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game

Police Shut Down Migos' Pre-Grammy Party 2017 In Review


More Stories for Migos

Migos Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album- Foo Fighters Add Dates To North American Tour- Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour- Pearl Jam- Rush- more

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose- Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic- Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour- more

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Page Too:
Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'- Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour- Dierks Bentley Tour- more

Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged- Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'- Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'- more

Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album

Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour

Pearl Jam Announce 'The Home Shows' at Safeco Field

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Will Reportedly Feature 3 Original Members

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Guests On Lucius' New Album

Singled Out: Hogan's Goat's Annie Off The Rails

Train And Hall And Oates Teaming For Summer Tour

Classic Tom Waits Albums Set For Remastered Reissues

David Byrne Massively Expands North American Tour Plans

Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour

Alex Lifeson Has Bad News For Rush Fans

AWOLNATION Release 'Handyman' Music Video

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'

Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour

Dierks Bentley Announces U.S. Spring Tour

Pink Will Sing National Anthem For Hometown Eagles At Super Bowl

Kip Moore Releases 'Last Shot' Video

Luke Bryan Trolls Blake Shelton Over His 1990s Mullet

Maren Morris Reveals Her Dream Crossover Collaborators

Chris Young And The Rock Bond Via Social Media

Destiny's Child Hit Reimagined For New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Trailer

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reveal Baby Daughter's Name

Taylor Swift Asked To The Prom With Creative Video

Carrie Underwood Received Wrist Implant, Shares X-Ray With Fans

Drake and Toronto Raptors Launch 'Welcome Toronto' Charity Project

Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

Tinashe Streaming New Track 'No Drama' Featuring Offset

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.