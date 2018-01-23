Pearl Jam Announce 'The Home Shows' at Safeco Field

The band is using the two-night event to put a spotlight on homelessness in and around Seattle, pledging a minimum $1 million donation to local initiatives addressing the issue in 2018.

Pearl Jam is challenging fans and those concerned with homelessness to help them raise at least $10 million by the end the end of the year. "Seattle is our hometown. When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution," explained guitarist Stone Goddard in a press release. "It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us."

"We must have everyone in the fight to solve homelessness including our local government, caring philanthropists, community organizations, individuals, and artists – all are dedicated to finding innovative long-term solutions to homelessness," added Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan. "I can't wait to join this iconic Seattle band in August."

The city's MLB franchise Seattle Mariners, who play at Safeco Field, are also partnering on the effort. Read more here.