Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Guests On Lucius' New Album

Lucius also have another connection with the great Waters. The band's lead vocalists, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, spent much of 2017 performing with Waters on his US + Them tour. Their new album was actually recorded during breaks off from the tour.

According to a statement from the band, NUDES is a "collection of acoustic songs: new, from our back catalog - reimagined, and covers we've always wanted to record. It is a record paying homage to what has been... and a hint at what's to come." The album features three new tracks, three covers (Tame Impala, Gerry Rafferty and Lead Belly) and four reinterpretations from Lucius' back catalog. Wilco's Nels Cline guests on the original 'Million Dollar Secret,' while Waters features on the cover of Lead Belly's 'Goodnight Irene.' Read more here.