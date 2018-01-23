Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pink Will Sing National Anthem For Hometown Eagles At Super Bowl
01-23-2018
.
Pink

(Radio.com) Sunday was a decisive day for NFL fans. Hours after the New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl so did the Philadelphia Eagles. The massive franchises (and their legions of fans) will go head-to-head February 4 under the bright lights of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Eagles' triumph yesterday marks a fateful development for Pink, the Philadelphia native who's set to sing the national anthem at the big game. She tweeted shock and excitement on behalf of her entire family -- "I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now."

"Ummm. I'm singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!" she continued.

Philly natives Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff were among the other artists who celebrated the Eagles win on social media. See the excited posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pink Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pink T-shirts and Posters

More Pink News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Will Sing National Anthem For Hometown Eagles At Super Bowl

Pink to Perform National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Pink Cried With A Fellow Mom At Grocery Store

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink To Perform At Grammy Awards

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together 2017 In Review

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her 2017 In Review

2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair 2017 In Review

Pink Floyd Star Talks Friction Between David Gilmour and Roger Waters

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1967 TV Performance 2017 In Review

Pink Floyd, Zeppelin, Journey, Foreigner Fuel Rocktopia


More Stories for Pink

Pink Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album- Foo Fighters Add Dates To North American Tour- Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour- Pearl Jam- Rush- more

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose- Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic- Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour- more

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Page Too:
Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'- Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour- Dierks Bentley Tour- more

Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged- Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'- Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'- more

Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album

Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour

Pearl Jam Announce 'The Home Shows' at Safeco Field

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Will Reportedly Feature 3 Original Members

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Guests On Lucius' New Album

Singled Out: Hogan's Goat's Annie Off The Rails

Train And Hall And Oates Teaming For Summer Tour

Classic Tom Waits Albums Set For Remastered Reissues

David Byrne Massively Expands North American Tour Plans

Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour

Alex Lifeson Has Bad News For Rush Fans

AWOLNATION Release 'Handyman' Music Video

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'

Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour

Dierks Bentley Announces U.S. Spring Tour

Pink Will Sing National Anthem For Hometown Eagles At Super Bowl

Kip Moore Releases 'Last Shot' Video

Luke Bryan Trolls Blake Shelton Over His 1990s Mullet

Maren Morris Reveals Her Dream Crossover Collaborators

Chris Young And The Rock Bond Via Social Media

Destiny's Child Hit Reimagined For New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Trailer

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reveal Baby Daughter's Name

Taylor Swift Asked To The Prom With Creative Video

Carrie Underwood Received Wrist Implant, Shares X-Ray With Fans

Drake and Toronto Raptors Launch 'Welcome Toronto' Charity Project

Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

Tinashe Streaming New Track 'No Drama' Featuring Offset

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.