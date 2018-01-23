Pink Will Sing National Anthem For Hometown Eagles At Super Bowl

The Eagles' triumph yesterday marks a fateful development for Pink, the Philadelphia native who's set to sing the national anthem at the big game. She tweeted shock and excitement on behalf of her entire family -- "I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now."

"Ummm. I'm singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!" she continued.

Philly natives Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff were among the other artists who celebrated the Eagles win on social media. See the excited posts here.