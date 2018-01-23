Singled Out: Hogan's Goat's Annie Off The Rails

Annie Off The Rails was early on in the band's time together. We had just finished a five song EP, and it was apparent we were still finding our sound. AOTR was one of the first riffs that really felt right.

Thomas came to our rehearsal space one day with the riff, and I was immediately drawn to it. I wasn't in the best shape at the time.

The lyrics are ever-changing and make me feel differently depending on the day. Sometimes they feel on the money; precise. On others they feel like a clusterf***.

We must have rearranged the original a million times. From shortening the break, to lengthening the solo and the turnaround. The gang vocal at the end was the final stamp and happened on the last day of recording. Thanks for the idea, Nate*.

In short, AOTR is about the struggle of addiction with an emphasis on cocaine. It's about the ambivalence of it all. The love/hate relationship you can have with the drug, and ultimately yourself.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself here and learn more about the band right here!