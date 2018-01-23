|
Singled Out: Hogan's Goat's Annie Off The Rails
.
One our favorite newer bands, Nashville rockers Hogan's Goat recently released their latest music video for the track "Annie Off The Rails" and to celebrate we asked John Salmon to share the story behind the song: Annie Off The Rails was early on in the band's time together. We had just finished a five song EP, and it was apparent we were still finding our sound. AOTR was one of the first riffs that really felt right. Thomas came to our rehearsal space one day with the riff, and I was immediately drawn to it. I wasn't in the best shape at the time. The lyrics are ever-changing and make me feel differently depending on the day. Sometimes they feel on the money; precise. On others they feel like a clusterf***. We must have rearranged the original a million times. From shortening the break, to lengthening the solo and the turnaround. The gang vocal at the end was the final stamp and happened on the last day of recording. Thanks for the idea, Nate*. In short, AOTR is about the struggle of addiction with an emphasis on cocaine. It's about the ambivalence of it all. The love/hate relationship you can have with the drug, and ultimately yourself. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself here and learn more about the band right here!
Annie Off The Rails was early on in the band's time together. We had just finished a five song EP, and it was apparent we were still finding our sound. AOTR was one of the first riffs that really felt right.
Thomas came to our rehearsal space one day with the riff, and I was immediately drawn to it. I wasn't in the best shape at the time.
The lyrics are ever-changing and make me feel differently depending on the day. Sometimes they feel on the money; precise. On others they feel like a clusterf***.
We must have rearranged the original a million times. From shortening the break, to lengthening the solo and the turnaround. The gang vocal at the end was the final stamp and happened on the last day of recording. Thanks for the idea, Nate*.
In short, AOTR is about the struggle of addiction with an emphasis on cocaine. It's about the ambivalence of it all. The love/hate relationship you can have with the drug, and ultimately yourself.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself here and learn more about the band right here!
• Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour
• Pearl Jam Announce 'The Home Shows' at Safeco Field
• Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Will Reportedly Feature 3 Original Members
• Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Guests On Lucius' New Album
• Singled Out: Hogan's Goat's Annie Off The Rails
• Train And Hall And Oates Teaming For Summer Tour
• Classic Tom Waits Albums Set For Remastered Reissues
• David Byrne Massively Expands North American Tour Plans
• Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour
• Alex Lifeson Has Bad News For Rush Fans
• AWOLNATION Release 'Handyman' Music Video
• Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose
• Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic
• Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour
• Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour
• Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric
• Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour
• Dierks Bentley Announces U.S. Spring Tour
• Pink Will Sing National Anthem For Hometown Eagles At Super Bowl
• Kip Moore Releases 'Last Shot' Video
• Luke Bryan Trolls Blake Shelton Over His 1990s Mullet
• Maren Morris Reveals Her Dream Crossover Collaborators
• Chris Young And The Rock Bond Via Social Media
• Destiny's Child Hit Reimagined For New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Trailer
• Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reveal Baby Daughter's Name
• Taylor Swift Asked To The Prom With Creative Video
• Carrie Underwood Received Wrist Implant, Shares X-Ray With Fans
• Drake and Toronto Raptors Launch 'Welcome Toronto' Charity Project
• Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims
• Tinashe Streaming New Track 'No Drama' Featuring Offset
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.