Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Will Reportedly Feature 3 Original Members



Wretzky made the big reveal to the website via text message: "My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it's not going to happen [with me]. I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player."

She also said that the Smashing Pumpkins are planning to launch a reunion tour featuring Billy Corgan, original guitarist James Iha, original drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and a yet-to-be-determined bass player beginning in July. Read more here.