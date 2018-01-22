Taylor Swift Asked To The Prom With Creative Video

The high school student makes a point of asking both Swift's dad and then her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, if they'd be cool with him taking the pop star to prom.

"I chose Taylor Swift because she's my favorite, and she is so genuine and down to earth and why not take someone so elegant like her to my prom," Modderman said of his creative prom-posal. "I got the idea by her interests, she loves corky jokes and creative videos and I put the two together. I would be so overwhelmed with excitement and hopefully, it would continue with her saying yes.

"My favorite song by hers s 'haunted,'" he added. "Just the whole production of the song and lyrics are very relatable." Read more here.