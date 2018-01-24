|
Ashley McBryde Announces Debut Album 'Girl Going Nowhere'
.
(Radio.com) Emerging country star Ashley McBryde has revealed a release date for her debut album, Girl Going Nowhere. The "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" singer's first full-length for Warner Music Nashville is set for release on March 30. The album's autobiographical title track was written on the same day that country legend, Guy Clark, passed. "I'm not a pretty crier, and I got to my write with Jeremy Bussey that morning, red and blotchy," McBryde said in a press statement. "So, he said, 'for Guy, maybe we should write a good song, one you'd want to play at the Opry someday.' So, I told the story of when I was back in Algebra class, and we were going around the room saying what we wanted to do when we grew up. When it got to me, I said, 'I'm going to move to Nashville and write songs, and they're going to be on the radio.' The teacher looked at me and said, 'That won't happen and you better have a good backup plan.' It didn't put the fire out, it just added to it." The album release announcement comes with a new music video from McBryde, "American Scandal." Check out the new clip, the full Girl Going Nowhere tracklisting and McBryde's 2018 tour itinerary here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
