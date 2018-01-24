Guitar Slinger Lance Lopez Announces New Album

Lopez's Mascot/Provogue label are talking up Tell The Truth as "an autobiographical tour-de-force through the life and times of an archetypal Texas blues legend with all the highs and lows that inevitably accompany this time honored path. Lance Lopez has been on a slow, steady climb up the mountain to the blues rock hall of heavyweights for the last decade, and this album declares his arrival."

In the past, Lopez has also played Johnny Taylor, aged 17, then became Lucky Peterson's bandleader at 18, and eventually joined the Buddy Miles Express. He's well-known for his Gibson Les Paul and Gibson Firebird playing. Lopez revisits some of is wild partying past on his own songs "High Life" and "Down To One Bar", and the album also includes a high-octane reading of John Lee Hooker's "Mr. Lucky." here.