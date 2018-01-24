Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland

The band said of the drummer, who played on some of their biggest hit albums during his tenure with the group from 1979 through 1989, in a statement that has been published by various media outlets, "It is with regret that we hear of the passing of Dave Holland.

"Despite his actions since working with the band, his time with us was amongst the most productive and successful in the bands career and Dave was an integral part of that and for that alone he will be missed."

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing also shared a tribute. He wrote, "It is with deep regret that I have to accept the sudden and unexpected news that Dave Holland has passed away.

"Dave was a solid friend in life and solid musician both on the stage and in the studio; I will cherish the many gigs we played together and the albums that we made and I will always be grateful to the indelible contribution that Dave gave to Judas Priest.

"My sincere condolences to all of Dave's loved ones, family and friends, and to all of the fans that so much appreciated Dave's musical ability and his life's work. R.I.P. Dave."