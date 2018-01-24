|
Singled Out: The Inoculated Canaries' Take a Look Around
.
New York rockers The Inoculated Canaries have just released their sophomore EP "Trying Times. Trying Times" and to celebrate we asked the band to tell us about the song "Take a Look Around". Here is the story: The passage of time is such a powerful force. This is due to humanity's inability to exert any amount of control over time, and time's inevitable effects on an individual. While about a variety of different instances, the main message of "Trying Times" is to slow down and smell the roses. It's so incredibly easy to succumb to the inevitability of time, the best way to fight it is to live in every single moment. We don't write about stuff that we don't genuinely believe in, or about stuff that we haven't lived. "Take a Look Around" is about losing all of your money, only to find out that neither the church nor the bank wants anything to do with you. There are times like these where it's important not to neglect your friends, as they are the only ones that can help you when you are most alone. You have the power to accomplish anything you set your mind to. #SuccessIsWithin Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!
