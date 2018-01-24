Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift Sends Wedding Flowers To Fans
01-24-2018
.
Taylor Swift

(Radio.com) Taylor Swift has been known to accept invitations to fan's weddings along with sending them very sweet gifts throughout the years. Continuing that trend, the pop star sent flowers to Alexa Gonzales and Brittany Lewis on January 12 as they tied the knot.

The two Swifties revealed that the lyrics to "Love Story" were incorporated into their proposal (via Billboard). The couple dated for nine years before they got engaged in November of 2016.

Gonzales shared the note they received with their "gorgeous" arrangement of flowers on Twitter. Swift wrote, "Lexi & Brittany, You have no idea how honored I am that 'Love Story' has been such a big part of your beautiful love story. I'm absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor." See the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

