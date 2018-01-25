|
Country Singer Lari White Dead at 52
.
(Radio.com) Lari White passed away on Tuesday (Jan. 23) at the age of 52. The country singer, songwriter, and producer was battling cancer. According to Billboard, White became a well-known name in Music City when she won Jim Ed Brown's You Can Be A Star program in 1988. She is best known for the trio of top ten singles "That's My Baby," "That's How You Know (When You're In Love)," and "Now I Know." White was born on May 13, 1965. She is survived by her husband, songwriter Chuck Cannon, and her three children. Country stars took to social media to express their condolences. "Heartbroken over this news," wrote Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott. "Lord, be near. Praying for Lari's precious family and all who loved her."Read more here.
She is best known for the trio of top ten singles "That's My Baby," "That's How You Know (When You're In Love)," and "Now I Know." White was born on May 13, 1965. She is survived by her husband, songwriter Chuck Cannon, and her three children.
Country stars took to social media to express their condolences. "Heartbroken over this news," wrote Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott. "Lord, be near. Praying for Lari's precious family and all who loved her."Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won
• Pearl Jam Announce US Summer Stadium Dates
• Slayer Retirement New Made Anthrax Star Think About The End
• Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates
• Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis
• Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland
• ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency
• Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed
• Singled Out: The Inoculated Canaries' Take a Look Around
• Manchester Orchestra Release Live 'The Gold' Video
• Julian Casablancas Streams New Voidz Song 'Leave It In My Dreams'
• The Cranberries Producer Tributes 'Irish Songbird' Dolores O'Riordan
• Fall Out Boy Talk Romeo And Juliet-Inspired 'Church' Video
• Guitar Slinger Lance Lopez Announces New Album
• Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination
• Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow for Woody Allen Movie
• Jennifer Lopez Debuts Skrillex Collaboration Live
• Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Sting Added to Grammys
• Country Singer Lari White Dead at 52
• 50 Cent Makes Millions From Bitcoin Without Knowing It
• Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour
• Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track 'The Middle'
• Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Releasing 'Perfect' Single
• Singled Out: TJ Leonard's Road Trip
• Mary J. Blige Leads Song Oscar Nominations
• Taylor Swift Sends Wedding Flowers To Fans
• Vic Mensa Releases 'We Could Be Free' Video
• Nick Jonas Launching John Varvatos Clothing Line
• Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard's Babies Meet
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.