|
Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour
.
(Radio.com) Elton John is saying goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road for real. The legendary music star announced that he is retiring from the road, but not before embarking on one last world tour to say goodbye to his legions of fans. John announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour during a press conference in New York City that was streamed live on his website. "My life has changed. My priorities have changed. My priorities are my children and my husband," the singer explained. "I thought the time was right to say thank you to my fans around the world." He went on to say that to "properly" say goodbye, his final tour will cover 300 shows over three years. Promising that the tour will feature "the best production we've ever done," John revealed that he's partnering with Gucci, who will design his stage outfits as well as merchandise for pop-up shops. "We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper," John said. John also made it clear that while he's retiring from touring, he will continue to create and write new music. See the North American dates for Elton's final run here.
John announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour during a press conference in New York City that was streamed live on his website. "My life has changed. My priorities have changed. My priorities are my children and my husband," the singer explained. "I thought the time was right to say thank you to my fans around the world."
He went on to say that to "properly" say goodbye, his final tour will cover 300 shows over three years. Promising that the tour will feature "the best production we've ever done," John revealed that he's partnering with Gucci, who will design his stage outfits as well as merchandise for pop-up shops.
"We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper," John said. John also made it clear that while he's retiring from touring, he will continue to create and write new music. See the North American dates for Elton's final run here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won
• Pearl Jam Announce US Summer Stadium Dates
• Slayer Retirement New Made Anthrax Star Think About The End
• Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates
• Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis
• Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland
• ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency
• Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed
• Singled Out: The Inoculated Canaries' Take a Look Around
• Manchester Orchestra Release Live 'The Gold' Video
• Julian Casablancas Streams New Voidz Song 'Leave It In My Dreams'
• The Cranberries Producer Tributes 'Irish Songbird' Dolores O'Riordan
• Fall Out Boy Talk Romeo And Juliet-Inspired 'Church' Video
• Guitar Slinger Lance Lopez Announces New Album
• Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination
• Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow for Woody Allen Movie
• Jennifer Lopez Debuts Skrillex Collaboration Live
• Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Sting Added to Grammys
• Country Singer Lari White Dead at 52
• 50 Cent Makes Millions From Bitcoin Without Knowing It
• Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour
• Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track 'The Middle'
• Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Releasing 'Perfect' Single
• Singled Out: TJ Leonard's Road Trip
• Mary J. Blige Leads Song Oscar Nominations
• Taylor Swift Sends Wedding Flowers To Fans
• Vic Mensa Releases 'We Could Be Free' Video
• Nick Jonas Launching John Varvatos Clothing Line
• Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard's Babies Meet
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.