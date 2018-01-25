Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour
01-25-2018
.
Elton John

(Radio.com) Elton John is saying goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road for real. The legendary music star announced that he is retiring from the road, but not before embarking on one last world tour to say goodbye to his legions of fans.

John announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour during a press conference in New York City that was streamed live on his website. "My life has changed. My priorities have changed. My priorities are my children and my husband," the singer explained. "I thought the time was right to say thank you to my fans around the world."

He went on to say that to "properly" say goodbye, his final tour will cover 300 shows over three years. Promising that the tour will feature "the best production we've ever done," John revealed that he's partnering with Gucci, who will design his stage outfits as well as merchandise for pop-up shops.

"We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper," John said. John also made it clear that while he's retiring from touring, he will continue to create and write new music. See the North American dates for Elton's final run here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Elton John Music, DVDs, Books and more

Elton John T-shirts and Posters

More Elton John News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour

Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral

Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection 2017 In Review

Country and Pop Stars Lineup For Elton John Tribute Concert

Big Names Lined Up For Elton John Grammy Tribute Show

Elton John Plays 'Your Song' In Tribute To His Late Mother

Elton John Mourns The Death Of His Mother

Elton John and Beyonce 'Lion King' Speculation Surfaces

Elton John Honored at 25th Anniversary AIDS Foundation Gala

'GRAMMYS Greatest Stories' To Air On Black Friday


More Stories for Elton John

Elton John Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour- Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won- Pearl Jam Announce US Summer Stadium Dates- Jack White Cell Ban- more

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis- Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland- ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard- more

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album- Foo Fighters Add Dates To North American Tour- Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour- Pearl Jam- Rush- more

Page Too:
Joey Fatone Addresses *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow for Woody Allen Movie- Jennifer Lopez Debuts Skrillex Collaboration- more

Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour- Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track- Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It- more

Migos Streaming New Song 'Supastars'- Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour- Dierks Bentley Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour

Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won

Pearl Jam Announce US Summer Stadium Dates

Slayer Retirement New Made Anthrax Star Think About The End

Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland

ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency

Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed

Singled Out: The Inoculated Canaries' Take a Look Around

Manchester Orchestra Release Live 'The Gold' Video

Julian Casablancas Streams New Voidz Song 'Leave It In My Dreams'

The Cranberries Producer Tributes 'Irish Songbird' Dolores O'Riordan

Fall Out Boy Talk Romeo And Juliet-Inspired 'Church' Video

Guitar Slinger Lance Lopez Announces New Album

Arcade Fire Lead Alternative Music Album Grammy Award Nomination

• more

Page Too News Stories
Joey Fatone Addresses *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors

Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow for Woody Allen Movie

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Skrillex Collaboration Live

Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Sting Added to Grammys

Country Singer Lari White Dead at 52

50 Cent Makes Millions From Bitcoin Without Knowing It

Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track 'The Middle'

Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Releasing 'Perfect' Single

Singled Out: TJ Leonard's Road Trip

Mary J. Blige Leads Song Oscar Nominations

Taylor Swift Sends Wedding Flowers To Fans

Vic Mensa Releases 'We Could Be Free' Video

Nick Jonas Launching John Varvatos Clothing Line

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard's Babies Meet

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.