Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour

John announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour during a press conference in New York City that was streamed live on his website. "My life has changed. My priorities have changed. My priorities are my children and my husband," the singer explained. "I thought the time was right to say thank you to my fans around the world."

He went on to say that to "properly" say goodbye, his final tour will cover 300 shows over three years. Promising that the tour will feature "the best production we've ever done," John revealed that he's partnering with Gucci, who will design his stage outfits as well as merchandise for pop-up shops.

"We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper," John said. John also made it clear that while he's retiring from touring, he will continue to create and write new music. See the North American dates for Elton's final run here.