|
Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming
.
(Radio.com) The Best of the Grateful Dead Live is a career-spanning two-disc collection of tracks cherry-picked from the band's official live albums on Warner Bros. and Arista, plus a few tracks from their many archival live releases. The two-CD version of The Best of the Grateful Dead Live is set for release on March 23. Ideal for listeners just discovering the band, it's a well-curated selection of tracks that are also a fresh look at old favorites for diehard Deadheads. Among the album's recordings is the version of "So Many Roads" captured at the Grateful Dead's legendary final concert ever at Chicago's Soldier Field in 1995. "We wanted to follow up the 2015 The Best Of The Grateful Dead studio set with a live counterpart, and have focused our efforts on the band's primary live albums as well as some key tracks from archival concert releases," said band archivist and producer David Lemieux in a press release. "Just as there was nothing like a Grateful Dead concert, there is also nothing like a live Grateful Dead recording; it's no secret that as good as the Dead's studio recordings were, they excelled in front of an audience, and this set provides an overview of just how great the Dead were live in concert." Volume One of the collection will also be available on 180-gram vinyl as a 2-LP set covering the first half of the album. Volume Two on vinyl will be released at a later date. See the full tracklisting here.
The two-CD version of The Best of the Grateful Dead Live is set for release on March 23. Ideal for listeners just discovering the band, it's a well-curated selection of tracks that are also a fresh look at old favorites for diehard Deadheads.
Among the album's recordings is the version of "So Many Roads" captured at the Grateful Dead's legendary final concert ever at Chicago's Soldier Field in 1995. "We wanted to follow up the 2015 The Best Of The Grateful Dead studio set with a live counterpart, and have focused our efforts on the band's primary live albums as well as some key tracks from archival concert releases," said band archivist and producer David Lemieux in a press release. "Just as there was nothing like a Grateful Dead concert, there is also nothing like a live Grateful Dead recording; it's no secret that as good as the Dead's studio recordings were, they excelled in front of an audience, and this set provides an overview of just how great the Dead were live in concert."
Volume One of the collection will also be available on 180-gram vinyl as a 2-LP set covering the first half of the album. Volume Two on vinyl will be released at a later date. See the full tracklisting here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues
• Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song
• Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details
• Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire
• Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video
• Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor
• Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost
• The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release
• Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming
• Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates
• Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen
• Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute
• Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album
• Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo
• Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
• Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced
• Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday
• Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour
• Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points
• Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video
• Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty
• Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'
• Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.