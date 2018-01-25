|
Joey Fatone Addresses *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors
.
(Radio.com) According to *NSYNC's very own Joey Fatone, a group reunion won't be a part of former bandmate Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl performance in Minnesota on Feb. 4. Fatone made the big reveal outside of West Hollywood restaurant Delilah last weekend while talking to TMZ about the big game. "If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now," Fatone quipped to the cameraman about any chance of an NSYNC reunion as part of Timberlake's halftime set. Fatone also doesn't think Timberlake will be showcasing Janet Jackson during the show, considering the infamous wardrobe malfunction moment at the 2004 Super Bowl. "He's not controversial like that," Fatone said. "He is in a sense, but not in a sense to do it deliberately." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
