Kesha Shares Her Gratitude For MusiCares Organization
(Radio.com) Kesha's path to her GRAMMY-nominated album Rainbow was long and complicated: She faced off against her former producer Dr. Luke in a protracted legal battle, while addressing mental health issues. As this year's GRAMMY ceremony approaches, Kesha tweeted her gratitude for MusiCares, the Recording Academy initiative which helps struggling musicians through financial, personal and medical crises. "I care so much about music. Great to see that music cares back," she tweeted. "Thank you for everything that you do @RecordingAcad and @MusiCares." Kesha's tweet included a video of MusiCares testimonials in text form -- from artists who overcame addiction and other challenges -- set to her song "Praying." "Because of MusiCares, I have a roof over my head this month," reads one message. Read more here.
