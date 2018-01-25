Kesha Shares Her Gratitude For MusiCares Organization

As this year's GRAMMY ceremony approaches, Kesha tweeted her gratitude for MusiCares, the Recording Academy initiative which helps struggling musicians through financial, personal and medical crises.

"I care so much about music. Great to see that music cares back," she tweeted. "Thank you for everything that you do @RecordingAcad and @MusiCares."

Kesha's tweet included a video of MusiCares testimonials in text form -- from artists who overcame addiction and other challenges -- set to her song "Praying." "Because of MusiCares, I have a roof over my head this month," reads one message. Read more here.