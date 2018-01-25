|
Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance
.
Migos have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their new album "Culture II" tomorrow, Friday January 26th with a special late night TV appearance tonight. Their camp sent over the following update: The rap group will be doing their first late night tv performance for the new album tonight (Jan 25th) moments before the CULTURE II project drops just after midnight. They will be performing "Stir Fry." The other guest is Will Ferrell! The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC 11:35/10:35c.
