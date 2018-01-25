Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon will portray Motley Crue guitarist Mars, while The Punisher actor Daniel Webber has been tapped to play the band's singer in the upcoming Netflix biopic, The Dirt. Both actors, however, are still "in negotiations" for the roles.

If cast, they would join Machine Gun Kelly, on board as drummer Tommy Lee, and British actor Douglas Booth, set for the role of bassist Nikki Sixx. Read more here.