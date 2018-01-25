Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slayer Retirement New Made Anthrax Star Think About The End
01-25-2018
.
Anthrax

Slayer surprised fans earlier this week with the announcement that they would be launching a world farewell tour and Anthrax star Charlie Benante said an interview that it hit home for him and made him think about his future.

Benante spoke to Jason "Bakko" Bakken of Decibel Geek and part of the chat was about Anthrax being part of Slayer's upcoming North American farewell tour and Charlie was asked for any thoughts about Slayer calling it a day. He responded, "I think I've known for a while now that maybe some of the guys in the band maybe were feeling it a bit at this point and I could totally understand that because I can feel it to. When I saw it yesterday it kind of hit home with me a bit like I actually got a feeling of putting a time stamp on things.

"I never look at age, the only time I look at age is when someone brings it to my attention or someone posts by birthday in the papers and stuff like that. That's when I look at it.... nowadays it has become really common for the people that I looked up to who are now passing on.

"So when Slayer put that thing out yesterday it kind of hit me in a way that was f**k man, you know, this ride... maybe we are all coming to the end of our ride here and I think it probably startled a lot of people. Both musicians.. fans. I think life is starting to catch up to all of us." Listen to the full interview here.

