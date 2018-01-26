John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp

1997's Blue Moon Swamp will be reissued on April 27 along with Premonition (a great live album including many CCR tracks from 1988) and Centerfield (1985). Eye Of The Zombie (1986) and Deja Vu (All Over Again) (2004) will follow as expanded reissues on May 25.

All albums will be released in 180g vinyl, CD and digital editions. Fogerty is currently putting the finishing touches to a new album slated for release later in 2018. Read more here.