Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The road trip is scheduled to kick off on April 18th in Birmingham, AL at Sloss Furnace and will be wrapping things up on May 24th in Oakland, CA at the Fox Theatre.

The band has also announced that they will be playing the Forecastle Festival in Louisville, KY this summer on July 13th, 14th and 15th. See a full list of dates below:

Modest Mouse Tour Dates:

4/18 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnace

4/20 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

4/21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

4/24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

4/26 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4/27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

4/28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

5/01 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

5/02 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

5/03 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

5/05 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

5/06 - Mankato, MN - Verizon Center

5/08 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

5/09 - Ralston, NE - Ralston Arena

5/10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

5/11 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre

5/13 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion

5/16 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheatre

5/18 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

5/19 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

5/20 - Redding, CA - Civic Auditorium

5/22 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn Expo Center

5/24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

7/13-15 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival