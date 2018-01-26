Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More
01-26-2018
.
Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced plans to release "Roxy - Tonight's The Night Live", a 1973 recording from a series of shows at the famous Los Angeles club, this March.

The set captures Young performing during the venue's opening week with the Santa Monica Flyers, the name he gave to the band featured on his sixth album, comprised of Nils Lofgren on piano, Ben Keith on pedal steel guitar, and Crazy Horse members Billy Talbot on bass and Ralph Molina on drums.

"We had finished recording and decided to celebrate with a gig at a new club opening on the Sunset Strip, Roxy," writes Young on the NYA Times-Contrarian newsletter via his recently-launched Neil Young Archives site. "We went there and recorded for a few nights, opening Roxy. We really knew the Tonight's The Night songs after playing them for a month, so we just played them again, the album, top to bottom, without the added songs, two sets a night for a few days. We had a great time."

Recorded in 1973, "Tonight's The Night" remained unreleased until 1975 because, as Young notes, Warner Bros. Records "were concerned that it was so loose and we had just come off a bomb with (the 1973 live album) 'Time Fades Away'" that he decided to shelve it at the time.

Young also revealed plans to issue "Alchemy", a document of his 2012/13 tour with Crazy Horse. The project will also see video from the trek released onto the archives, including a 2013 performance of "Like a Hurricane" in Switzerland where the group played in the midst of a thunderstorm. "NYA has the whole multi-camera capture of this unreal experience," explains Young, "and will preview it at the premiere of NYA's Movie Night." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Neil Young Music, DVDs, Books and more

Neil Young T-shirts and Posters

More Neil Young News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More

Neil Young's Model Trains Sold Fetches Big Price At Auction

Neil Young Offers His Archives For Free

Neil Young Launches Massive Online Archive

Neil Young To Live Stream Concert This Week

Neil Young Launching His Huge Online Archives Project

Neil Young Plans Tiny Special Acoustic 'Homecoming' Show

Neil Young Online Archive To Launch Next Month

Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor'

Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars


More Stories for Neil Young

Neil Young Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour- Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues- Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP- Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour- Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won- Pearl Jam Dates- more

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis- Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland- ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'- Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album- Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'- more

Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance- Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'- Joey Fatone *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- more

Britney Spears Announces 'Britney: Piece of Me' Tour- Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track- Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Top Grammy Moments From Rockers We've Lost

The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release

Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming

Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour And Festival Dates

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP

Singled Out: Ed Roman's Red Omen

Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album

Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo

Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit

Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced

Drake Shares Baby Pictures For ThrowbackThursday

Luke Bryan Extends What Makes You Country Tour

Drake Plans To Write Song About LeBron James' 30,000 NBA Points

Wiz Khalifa Rocks Football Stadium In New 'Letterman' Video

Avril Lavigne Says New Album Will Be a 'True Emotional Journey'

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty

Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'

Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.