Robert Plant Releases Live Video From Manchester Show

Directed by Ryan Mackfall, the clip was filmed during the singer's recent sold-out UK tour. Plant will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Americana Music Association as part of their 2018 awards event in London on February 1.

The group's highest honor goes to a UK artist for outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of a career and life in music. Following the awards presentation, the rocker will release "Live At David Lynch's Festival Of Disruption" on DVD and digital video on February 9.

The project captures Plant and the group in concert at the Ace Hotel Theatre in Los Angeles during filmmaker David Lynch's inaugural two-day music, art, film & creativity festival in October of 2016; proceeds from the DVD will benefit the David Lynch Foundation, a non-profit charity transforming the lives of at-risk populations through meditation.

The day of the DVD's release, the singer will kick off a brief spring tour of North America in Raleigh, NC. Watch the video here.