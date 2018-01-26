Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit
01-26-2018
.
Rivals

Los Angeles dark-pop band Rivals are gearing up to release their debut album "Damned Soul" on February 2nd. To celebrate we asked singer Kalie Wolfe to tell us about the track "Moonlit". Here is the story:

Moonlit is a dark place for me so I've decided to go through some of the song, lyric by lyric, kind of explain how I felt when I wrote it.

"I feel exactly the same, ten steps from a hurricane, I know if I'm to blame, I'll be in danger"

At this time, I was really questioning my life, where I was going, what I was doing, who I was becoming. I was afraid of the person I was molding into, I didn't want to be that person and I was scared to admit I was that person. I was trying so hard to be something I wasn't that I was starting to fear what was to come but to admit it, that's when things would change.

"One thing before I go, I'd rather sleep alone, then know I've built a home with total strangers"

Throughout our new album "Damned Soul" I mention those around me. At the time of writing this, I was questioning myself, the band, my "friends" and everything else. I knew that admitting I was becoming something I hated, would intern make me realize those I was surrounding myself with would be just as fake as I was being.

"I lost those feelings, all my hope is gone, its like I'm dying slowly, I know this is done"

Once I was able to admit to myself that I hated me and those around me, I knew it was time to move on from that. To grow past my selfish internal thoughts and to be more then just this hollow shell.

"It's me against the rest"

This line stems from everything I just spoke about above. It's me against my thoughts, the poisonous people around me, all of it.

"I'm reaching through the darkness, is anybody out there?"

My cry for help, my hope that there was something more then what my life was at that moment. Blindlessly reaching for something hoping and praying that something would come from it.

"I tried to cheat death, played it like a game but I feel it in the moonlit air, moonlit"

I reference death as myself, I tried to cheat myself into thinking it would be okay, but in reality it wasn't. My life wasn't okay, what I was becoming wasn't okay. I needed to grow past myself, feel myself, understand who I was. Moonlit represents the darkness, but understanding that the moon gives off light. That in dark moments, there is always a sliver of hope.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

More Rivals News

