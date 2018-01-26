Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song

The song comes from their debut album of the same name which is scheduled to be released on February 9th. Vocalist David "The Doctor" Dreyer had this to say about the track, "Legend of the Seagullmen is the song of an ancient power: a time of the Seagullgod King. His legend has been transmitted over generations spanning 400 thousand years, resulting in this furious ripping anthem.

"It takes at least four guitar players and an army of musicians to unlock the glory and when the blistering progressions find the pounding beat, you'll be immersed in the scriptures of a battle torn land."

Along with Dreyer, the group also features Tool's Danny Carey, Mastodon's Brent Hinds, director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex), Zappa Meets Zappa's Peter Griffin and Chris DiGiovanni. Stream the song here.