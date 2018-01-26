Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'

Their collaboration, "Hillbilly Bone," gave them a number one hit, and won ACM Vocal Event of the Year in 2010. Adkins was also on hand to induct Shelton into the Grand Ole Opry.

The singers will be on the road together this spring for Shelton's Country Music Freaks Tour. The Voice Season 14 is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 26 on NBC. See the announcement post here.