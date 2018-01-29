Def Leppard Add New Date To Hysteria Tour

The 12-date run of Ireland and the UK will open in Dublin on December 1 and see the Sheffield rockers perform their 1987 classic, "Hysteria", in its entirety.

"After many requests from fans in the U.K, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole "Hysteria" album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year," says bassist Rick Savage. "From 'Women' to 'Love and Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can't wait." See the dates here.