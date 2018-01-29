Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single

"You Make It Easy" is a heartfelt, blues-tinged ballad in which Aldean describes the love of his life. The song moves to a slow, steady groove that conjures scenes of cowboys slow-dancing in suburban saloons.

The song is surely inspired by Aldean's wife Brittany, who he married in 2015. The couple recently had their first child, Memphis Aldean. "Like a rainy Sunday morning makes me want to stay in bed twisted up all day long/ You're my inspiration, girl. You take me places, put the words right into these songs," sings Aldean in a tender voice. "Stealing kisses under cover babe/ See forever when I see your face/ And I swear God made you for me."

Rearview Town, Aldean's eighth studio album, comes out April 13. The singer says the record addresses past experiences through a variety of musical approaches.

"Growing up in Macon, Georgia, I had a chance to learn about so many different styles of music," Aldean said in a press release. "Looking back on first playing in bands as a teenager, I was just soaking everything up. A lot of that comes out on this record…where I've been, and who I am now." Listen to "You Make It Easy" here.