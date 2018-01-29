Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video
01-29-2018
.
Lady Gaga

(Radio.com) Lady Gaga's Joanne is nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, and late last week the pop icon released a stripped down version of the album's title track along with an accompanying video.

The artsy, retro video for the song features Gaga wandering streets and train tracks while carrying her guitar. A combination of black-and-white shots and over saturated, '70s retro film colors capture the spirit of the melancholy track. Joanne was named after the singer's late aunt, who died from lupus-related complications.

Gaga never met her aunt Joanne, but in 2016 she revealed how her death affected her family. "Joanne is about living every day as if it's my last," she told Billboard. "My father's sister died when she was 19 -- that was Joanne, my aunt. This was the center of the pain in my family. Growing up, I never understood what the tears of my family were about."

Gaga's label Interscope will be making a donation to the Lupus Research Alliance in Joanne's honor to help further the fight for a cure. Watch the video for the piano version of "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lady Gaga Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lady Gaga T-shirts and Posters

More Lady Gaga News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video

Britney Spears, Lady Gaga Avoiding The Winter Chill

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink To Perform At Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Chronic Condition 2017 In Review

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle 2017 In Review

Lady Gaga Had Most Watched Music Event of All Time? 2017 In Review

Lady Gaga Bringing New Show To Las Vegas For Residency

Lady Gaga Is 'Santa's Naughty Elf' For The Holidays

Lady Gaga Offers Prayers For California Wildfire Victims

Lady Gaga Helps Hurricane Harvey Victims While In Houston


More Stories for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release- Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour- Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'- more

Recap: Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis- Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland- ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour- Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues- Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single- Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video- Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance- Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'- Joey Fatone *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- more

Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'- Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album- Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release

Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour

Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'

Def Leppard Add New Date To Hysteria Tour

Korn's Jonathan Davis Streams New Solo Song 'What It Is'

Singled Out: Rausch's Greener Grass

Mastodon Win Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy

Rolling Stones Win Grammy For Blue & Lonesome

Inspiration For Classic Bob Dylan Song Dies

Chad Smith Walks Fans Through Classic Red Hot Chili Peppers Video

Linkin Park Have 'Every Intention' Of Continuing Says Shinoda

Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance

Franz Ferdinand Stream New Song 'Lazy Boy'

Sting And Shaggy Discuss Chemistry Behind New Joint Album

Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single

Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video

Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video

Migos 'Stir Fry' Performance From 'The Tonight Show' Goes Online

Lil Jon Releases 'Alive' Featuring Offset And 2 Chainz

Reba McEntire Plays Colonel Sanders in New KFC Commercial

Justin Timberlake Celebrates Ellen DeGeneres' 60th Birthday

Macklemore, Jess Glynne, Rudimental Team for 'These Days'

Justin Timberlake Not Worried About Super Bowl Performance

Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event

Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal

Carly Pearce Releases Woodsy 'Hide the Wine' Video

Jason Aldean Congratulates Chipper Jones on Baseball Hall of Fame Election

Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo

Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes Star In New Super Bowl Ad

Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.