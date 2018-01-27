Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event
01-27-2018
A benefit concert performance by Lorde last week (January 24) in New York was interrupted by a protester in the audience. Radio.com has the details: After a stirring cover of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Run Away with Me," Lorde spoke about how nice the crowd was.

That's when an audience member shouted, "In Israel they are nice, too," a slight on Lorde's decision to cancel a concert in that country. Members of the crowd responded with boos, but Lorde's producer and event organizer Jack Antonoff eased the tension. "No, no. We've raised a s— ton of money tonight," he said. "F— that negativity."

Then, Lorde announced that she loved and would one day perform for the people of Israel, and the concert continued without incident, according to Billboard. Read and watch fan footage of Lorde covering Jepsen here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

