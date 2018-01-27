Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event

That's when an audience member shouted, "In Israel they are nice, too," a slight on Lorde's decision to cancel a concert in that country. Members of the crowd responded with boos, but Lorde's producer and event organizer Jack Antonoff eased the tension. "No, no. We've raised a s— ton of money tonight," he said. "F— that negativity."

Then, Lorde announced that she loved and would one day perform for the people of Israel, and the concert continued without incident, according to Billboard. Read and watch fan footage of Lorde covering Jepsen here.