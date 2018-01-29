|
Reba McEntire Plays Colonel Sanders in New KFC Commercial
.
(Radio.com) Country superstar Reba McEntire has added a new role to her extensive resume. The Grammy-winning singer has taken on the persona of KFC's Colonel Sanders. The humorous commercial is set in a noisy honky-tonk with a small stage, a country western band and a shiny background, with the star singing out, "I'm Colonel Sanders / Same as always / Absolutely nothing's changed," and "Oh, please ignore any likeness to famous country singers / I'm definitely not a woman." "It was a great thing to do. It's a spoof," McEntire told USA Today. "I'm an actress and that's how I took it." KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky explained, "We picked Reba McEntire because she is a perfect fit for KFC and Smoky Mountain BBQ. She embodies the qualities of the colonel with her showmanship and entrepreneurial spirit." Reba is the 11th famous face to play the chicken magnate and the first woman. Check out her spot here.
