Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates
(Gibson) KISS guitar legend Ace Frehley has been talking to Staten Island's SILive.com about his long-standing relationship with Gibson Les Pauls and he was also asked whether he'll ever play with KISS again, a question which never seems to go away: He replied, "It's been 15 years but over the last two years, I've kind of reconnected with Paul [Stanley] and Gene [Simmons]. I reconnected with Paul on the [Free cover] track 'Fire and Water' [on Frehley's own album 2016's Origins Vol. I]. He actually shot a video with me. So that was a lot of fun and it was good to reconnect with an old buddy. "And then more recently, I did two songs with Gene for this new studio record that will be coming out. And then I did a [Hurricane Harvey] charity event with Gene in Minneapolis. That was a big success. "And just a couple of weeks ago, I was with Gene, he invited me to come up to Los Angeles because he was doing an event for The Vault [Simmons' mammoth box set], and he wanted me to come up and perform with him. And we exchanged some great stories. We had a lot of fun." Read his comments about his go-to guitars here.
