Beyonce And Lana Del Rey Part Of Andrew Lloyd Webber Album

But even Webber diehards might not recognize the Beyonce song "Learn To Be Lonely"; that's because it's one of a handful of previously unreleased tracks that didn't make it to Broadway.

Beyonce performed the number at the 2005 Academy Awards, but it was never released. The Lana Del Rey track on Unmasked: The Platinum Collection is the more recognizable "You Must Love Me" from Evita, a song previously performed by Madonna. Read more here.