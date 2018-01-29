Chester Bennington's Home Available for Rent

The Palos Verdes estates house in California is where Bennington took his own life on July 20th of last year. His family has since moved out of the home.

The singer bought the home in May 2017 for $2.4 million dollars, according to Redfin.com. The house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, pool and a spa. The rent on the space is $8,800 per month. Read more here.