Classic Misfits Lineup Announce Historic Show

It's now time for the New Jersey legends to return to their home turf and they've just announced an 'Original Misfits' show on May 19th in Newark, New Jersey. Billed as the "triumphant return to where it all began," it will the first Misfits East Coast show to feature their classic line-up since a 1983 gig at the Channel Club in Boston. In fact, the last time this line-up played New Jersey was 1982!

The new show - which will also feature ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo on drums and touring guitarist Acey Slade - also includes Suicidal Tendencies on the bill. Read more here.