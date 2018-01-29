|
Clutch Finish Recording Their Forthcoming Album
.
(hennemusic) Clutch have completed recording sessions for their forthcoming twelfth studio album. The Maryland outfit have been working on the follow-up to 2015's "Psychic Warfare" with producer/engineer Vance Powell at Sputnik Sound studios in Nashville, TN.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
