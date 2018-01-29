Clutch Finish Recording Their Forthcoming Album

01-29-2018

.

(hennemusic) Clutch have completed recording sessions for their forthcoming twelfth studio album. The Maryland outfit have been working on the follow-up to 2015's "Psychic Warfare" with producer/engineer Vance Powell at Sputnik Sound studios in Nashville, TN.



"So, an hour or so ago, we wrapped tracking the new @clutchofficial record," tweeted Powell on January 27. "I can't wait for you all to hear it. But unfortunately, you'll have to."



Clutch frontman Neil Fallon followed Powell's tweet with one of his own, which features the singer's view from the studio's vocal booth,, writing: "This has been my front stoop for the past 3 weeks. We wrapped it up last night. Endless gratitude to @Vancalot for making this endeavor such a blast. This one's a doozy."



"They're my favorite songs," guitarist Tim Sult recently told The Advocate about the project. "At this point, we probably have more songs than we've ever had before going into the studio. The material is a little heavier. It has a more doomed-out vibe and feel. We're going to record more live.



"It's our first time recording in Nashville. Who knows? We might end up with something that sounds like a Garth Brooks album." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.