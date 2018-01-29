|
Country Stars Perform Las Vegas Tribute at 2018 Grammys
.
(Radio.com) It was country's biggest moment on music's biggest night. A group of country music stars came together onstage to honor those lost at the Route 91 Festival shooting tragedy in Las Vegas. Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osborne took the stage during the event and united for a somber take on Eric Clapton's 1992 hit, "Tears in Heaven." "On October first, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans, and the healing that music will always provide," Church said before the performance. Read more here.
Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osborne took the stage during the event and united for a somber take on Eric Clapton's 1992 hit, "Tears in Heaven."
"On October first, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans, and the healing that music will always provide," Church said before the performance. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks
• U2 Perform Latest Single At Grammy Awards
• Chester Bennington's Home Available for Rent
• Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release
• Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour
• Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'
• Def Leppard Add New Date To Hysteria Tour
• Korn's Jonathan Davis Streams New Solo Song 'What It Is'
• Singled Out: Rausch's Greener Grass
• Mastodon Win Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance
• Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy
• Rolling Stones Win Grammy For Blue & Lonesome
• Inspiration For Classic Bob Dylan Song Dies
• Chad Smith Walks Fans Through Classic Red Hot Chili Peppers Video
• Linkin Park Have 'Every Intention' Of Continuing Says Shinoda
• Country Stars Perform Las Vegas Tribute at 2018 Grammys
• Taylor Swift Sticks To Nashville Despite Changing Styles
• Natalie Portman To Sing Sia Composed Songs in New Movie
• Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single
• Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video
• Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video
• Migos 'Stir Fry' Performance From 'The Tonight Show' Goes Online
• Lil Jon Releases 'Alive' Featuring Offset And 2 Chainz
• Reba McEntire Plays Colonel Sanders in New KFC Commercial
• Justin Timberlake Celebrates Ellen DeGeneres' 60th Birthday
• Macklemore, Jess Glynne, Rudimental Team for 'These Days'
• Justin Timberlake Not Worried About Super Bowl Performance
• Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event
• Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal
• Carly Pearce Releases Woodsy 'Hide the Wine' Video
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.