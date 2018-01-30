Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour

"This farewell tour will take a year or two to go all the places we've been and play them one more time, so it's not like we're going away," Rossington tells Billboard. "We're just winding it down a little bit. We'll be doing this a while longer."

The Southern rock icons will launch the farewell trek in West Palm Beach, FL on May 4, with the first leg scheduled to wrap up in Atlanta, GA on September 1; the run will include European dates, as well, at some point.

Lynyrd Skynryd will be joined by a variety of guests at various stops along the way, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

The sole remaining original member of the group, Rossington hints that 'farewell' may not necessarily mean 'the end' of Skynyrd's live performances.

"I know we're going to take some time off after this farewell tour that's all planned, and then who knows," explains the rocker. "Even, like, the Eagles and a lot of people retire for a year or two and they have to come back. It's just in your blood, y'know? So I don't know if it's really ever gonna end, but his is a plant to start to. Even if the touring ends we'll still do special shows and special guest things here and there with the whole band." Read more here.