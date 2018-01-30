Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour
01-30-2018
.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington says that the legendary southern rock band have plans to extend their recently-announced farewell tour beyond its initial four-month run.

"This farewell tour will take a year or two to go all the places we've been and play them one more time, so it's not like we're going away," Rossington tells Billboard. "We're just winding it down a little bit. We'll be doing this a while longer."

The Southern rock icons will launch the farewell trek in West Palm Beach, FL on May 4, with the first leg scheduled to wrap up in Atlanta, GA on September 1; the run will include European dates, as well, at some point.

Lynyrd Skynryd will be joined by a variety of guests at various stops along the way, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

The sole remaining original member of the group, Rossington hints that 'farewell' may not necessarily mean 'the end' of Skynyrd's live performances.

"I know we're going to take some time off after this farewell tour that's all planned, and then who knows," explains the rocker. "Even, like, the Eagles and a lot of people retire for a year or two and they have to come back. It's just in your blood, y'know? So I don't know if it's really ever gonna end, but his is a plant to start to. Even if the touring ends we'll still do special shows and special guest things here and there with the whole band." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lynyrd Skynyrd Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lynyrd Skynyrd T-shirts and Posters

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Canceled Dates Over Medical Emergency 2017 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirmed Gary Rossington Heart Surgery 2017 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel 2017 Dates Over Medical Emergency

Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court

Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirm Gary Rossington Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd Sue Former Member Over 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic Aerosmith Actors Revealed

Hank Williams Jr. And Lynyrd Skynyrd Teaming Up This Summer


More Stories for Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Release Rumor- Bob Seger Giving Away Previously Unreleased Song- Avenged Sevenfold Skipped Grammys Over Rock Snubbing- more

Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release- Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour- Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'- more

Recap: Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis- Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland- ZZ Top Announce Viva Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard- more

Page Too:
Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show- Rae Sremmurd's Releasing Triple Album Says Mike WiLL Made-It- Migos Release New 'Stir Fry' Music Video- Alessia Cara - more

Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single- Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video- Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance- Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'- Joey Fatone *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Summer Release Rumor

Bob Seger Giving Away Previously Unreleased Song

Avenged Sevenfold Skipped Grammys Over Rock Snubbing

Classic Misfits Lineup Announce Historic Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour

Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour

The Gaslight Anthem Announce 'The '59 Sound' Anniversary Tour

Alice In Chains Announce Summer Headline Tour Dates

Saxon Release 'They Played Rock And Roll' Video

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Nominated For Oscar

Clutch Finish Recording Their Forthcoming Album

AWOLNATION Avoided Fake S*** On New Album 'Here Come The

Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates

Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks

U2 Perform Latest Single At Grammy Awards

Chester Bennington's Home Available for Rent

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show

Rae Sremmurd's Releasing Triple Album Says Mike WiLL Made-It

Migos Release New 'Stir Fry' Music Video

Alessia Cara Reacts To Grammy Win Backlash

Ed Sheeran Accepts Grammys With Cat Photo

Beyonce And Lana Del Rey Part Of Andrew Lloyd Webber Album

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby Boy

Pink Introduces Daughter Willow To Rihanna

Ally Brooke's Topic Collaboration Is 'Perfect'

Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey Premiere 'The Middle' Visual During Commercial

Steve Aoki And BTS Already Working On More New Music

Julia Michaels Shares New Song 'Heaven'

Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys

Country Stars Perform Las Vegas Tribute at 2018 Grammys

Taylor Swift Sticks To Nashville Despite Changing Styles

Natalie Portman To Sing Sia Composed Songs in New Movie

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.