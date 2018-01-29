Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Steve Aoki And BTS Already Working On More New Music
01-29-2018
(Radio.com) Steve Aoki is the mastermind behind BTS' "Mic Drop" Remix, but his partnership with the K-pop band is far from over he revealed in a recent radio interview.

The DJ spoke with McCabe in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 97.1 AMP Radio and said, "We kind of broke down what they wanted and what I was going to do to it, you know, just like theoretically

"And then I went back to the studio and started working on it and then it was just like back and forth, back and forth with their team. "I tried to nail it as quickly as possible and we're already working on some new music together." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

