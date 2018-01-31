Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Anthrax Stream Live Video For Classic Song
01-31-2018
Anthrax

(hennemusic) Anthrax perform their 1987 classic, "Caught In A Mosh", in the first video preview of their forthcoming live DVD, "Kings Among Scotland." Due April 27 and directed by Paul M. Green, "Kings Among Scotland" delivers the group's February 2017 show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom.

The fan favorite from "Among The Living" is among those featured on the early 2017 tour that saw Anthrax deliver their third album in its entirety alongside a set a classic tracks selected by fans.

"It was a challenge for all of us to play 'Among The Living' live," admits drummer Charlie Benante. "We've played a number of that album's songs in our shows over the years, but not all of them, and playing a song in a recording studio is not the same as playing it live on stage. So we put in a lot of time to get all of the tracks down perfectly. And I'll tell you, after we finished that set, as arduous as it was, we all felt a sense of exhilaration, like we could go out and do it again."

Fans will note that the set's artwork, created by Steve Thompson (Slayer, Motorhead, Iron Maiden), was inspired by KISS' 1976 album, "Rock And Roll Over." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

