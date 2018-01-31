Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour
01-31-2018
.
Jeff Beck

(Radio.com) Jeff Beck Paul Rodgers (Free, Bad Company, Queen), and Ann Wilson of Heart are coming together for the "Stars Align Tour" of North America this summer. The run kicks off July 18 in West Valley City, UT.

"I am thrilled to have been asked to perform on the Stars Align Tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers," Ann Wilson said in a press statement. 'They are both long time favorites of mine! They are masters at their craft and it is an honor to share the stage this summer."

"This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians," Paul Rodgers shared. 'I've always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn't? He is in a league of his own. Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of 'Free' and I hope we can touch your spirit with the 'Spirit of Free.'"

"I always enjoy touring the U.S. in the summer and joining with Paul, and Ann Wilson, should make for quite an exciting night," Jeff Beck added.

Deborah Bonham, sister of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will open the shows. See the dates and ticket onsale details here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Jeff Beck News

